In the Badlapur sexual assault case, the mother of accused Akshay Shinde, who was fatally shot by police on Monday evening, has made alarming allegations regarding her son's death. She claims that the incident was pre-planned and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In an interview, Shinde's mother shared details of her last visit at Taloja jail which was just hours before the shooting. She mentioned that she had been waiting since morning to see him and finally spoke with him for 15 minutes. She said, "He said that when I visited him last Monday, he had been beaten by the police officials."

The mother further added, "This is pre-planned. This appears to be done at the behest of some political leaders."

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his mother and uncle alleged it was a conspiracy by the police and management of the Badlapur school. They questioned the police version and asserted he could not have snatched the weapon of a policeman. He was not depressed, they added. "The police have killed our child. The school management must also be probed. The police got him to write something but we don't know what it is," the kin further alleged. "My son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen," she asked.

His father Anna Shinde said an inquiry should be conducted into his son's killing.