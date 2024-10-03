Business News
Badlapur rape case: Bombay High Court orders fast-track probe into killing of sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde
Badlapur rape case: Bombay High Court orders fast-track probe into killing of sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde
03 Oct 2024
Badlapur rape case: Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 3, directed magistrate to submit inquiry report latest by November 18 in relation to the custodial death of accused Akshay Shinde.
