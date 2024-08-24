‘Badlapur sexual assault cases hit Maharashtra’s image in country, not a day when…’: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar has said that the Badlapur sexual assault cases have hit Maharashtra’s image in the country

Livemint (with inputs from PTI)
Published24 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
A protest against Badlapur sexual assault case, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai
A protest against Badlapur sexual assault case, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai(PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar reacted to the alleged sexual assault cases in Badlapur of Maharashtra, saying the incidents have hit the state's image in the country and accused the state government of “forgetting” that responsibility for the safety of women lies with it.

Taking part in the silent protests, Sharad Pawar said the government is insensitive if it thinks the opposition is playing politics over the Badlapur sexual assault cases.

“The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country,” said the chief of NCP (SP), which is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Coming down heavily on the state government, Sharad Pawar said, “There is not a day in Maharashtra when there is no news of atrocities against women ... The government should take this incident seriously. The government is saying that the opposition is doing politics, calling it politics shows how insensitive the government is.”

The alleged sexual assault on two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a school in Badlapur of Thane district had led to a massive protest in the town on Tuesday, with thousands of people blocking roads and railway tracks and clashing with the police.

The MVA had planned a 'Maharashtra Bandh' on August 24 to protest the crimes against young girls. However, on Friday, the Bombay High Court (HC) barred political parties and individuals from going ahead with the bandh, saying it may cause inconvinience to the general public and affect emergency services.

The Badlapur cases were reported amid ongoing protests over the Kolkata case where a post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar room of RG Kar hospital.

24 Aug 2024
