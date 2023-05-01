Home / News / Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee reports QR code donation scam. Here's what happened
The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has taken action by filing a complaint with the police to investigate the installation of donation solicitation boards that contain QR codes at the temples.

As per a statement made by the chairman of the temple committee, Ajendra Ajay, the committee did not install these boards. They were only discovered on the day when both the 'dhams' were opened. The committee officials promptly removed the boards as soon as they found out about them.

After conducting an internal investigation, the temple committee filed a complaint with the Kedarnath police post and the Badrinath police station on Sunday, requesting an inquiry into the incident. Ajendra Ajay emphasized that the committee has never used payment apps such as Paytm to collect donations.

Devotees were allowed to enter the Kedarnath Dham on April 25, while the Badrinath temple opened its doors on April 27. The temple committee's chairman voiced his apprehension about the unsanctioned placement of QR code donation boards, which may cause bewilderment among devotees and harm the reputation of the holy sites.

The temple committee oversees the administration of the two sacred shrines situated in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The Badrinath temple is devoted to Lord Vishnu, while the Kedarnath temple is devoted to Lord Shiva. Every year, the temples draw countless devotees who visit to offer their prayers and receive blessings. It is the temple committee's duty to safeguard the temples' holiness and safety, as well as to thwart any unauthorized activities that could bring disrepute to the temples.

