Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee reports QR code donation scam. Here's what happened1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee reported the installation of unauthorized QR code donation solicitation boards to the police. The committee denies any involvement and removed the boards upon discovery.
The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has taken action by filing a complaint with the police to investigate the installation of donation solicitation boards that contain QR codes at the temples.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×