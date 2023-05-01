The temple committee oversees the administration of the two sacred shrines situated in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The Badrinath temple is devoted to Lord Vishnu, while the Kedarnath temple is devoted to Lord Shiva. Every year, the temples draw countless devotees who visit to offer their prayers and receive blessings. It is the temple committee's duty to safeguard the temples' holiness and safety, as well as to thwart any unauthorized activities that could bring disrepute to the temples.