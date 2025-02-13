A young couple in Delhi is facing hostility from their neighbours, who have accused them of “indecent behaviour” for spending time together in their residential society.

According to reports, the neighbours have threatened to inform their parents and even consider involving the police. The 21-year-old man, unsure how to handle the situation, sought advice on Reddit, explaining that he and his girlfriend only sit close and hold hands when they hang out.

Screenshot shared by the user on Reddit.

Sharing his story on the “r/Delhi” community, he noted, “I usually hang out with my girlfriend downstairs in the society, and we usually just sit on a bench and chill, mostly around 8:30 PM. We never do anything morally indecent except for holding hands and sitting close, which is usually normal stuff at our age.”

In response, one member suggested “recording them" to determine whether their behaviour was truly objectionable. Another message in the group read, “Aise badtameez youngsters ka ilaaj hona chahiye” (These shameless youngsters need to be set right). Someone else proposed addressing the couple directly. However, one member claimed they had “tried," but others “stopped” them.

A separate suggestion, which received four votes, noted, “In my opinion, security supervisors should be informed so that they can question them in their own way and give them a strict warning.”

I don’t get it. What will be the case against them? Sitting on the bench holding hands?

“I don’t get it. What will be the case against them? Sitting on the bench holding hands? At max, their parents will know about them or will there be any dire consequences?" read a comment on the Reddit post, which received over 800 upvotes.