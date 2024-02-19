BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. The 77th BAFTA ceremony saw director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' dominate the event as it caught hold of seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.

At the awards show, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to actor Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest.' Other nominees were '20 Days in Mariupol', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', ‘Society of the Snow.’

Deepika recently shared a social media post on Instagram where she captioned her stories from BAFTA event, "Gratitude." She expressed gratitude for being obliged to be selected as awards presenter.

Deepika wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over which was paired with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves. She donned dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes with a messy hair bun and statement earrings.