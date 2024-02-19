BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. The 77th BAFTA ceremony saw director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' dominate the event as it caught hold of seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the awards show, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to actor Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest.' Other nominees were '20 Days in Mariupol', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', ‘Society of the Snow.’

Deepika recently shared a social media post on Instagram where she captioned her stories from BAFTA event, "Gratitude." She expressed gratitude for being obliged to be selected as awards presenter.

Deepika wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over which was paired with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves. She donned dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes with a messy hair bun and statement earrings.

Here's how netizens reacted to Deepika's BAFTA look:

One social media user commented, “This look! Soon to be copied by Alia though." Another user remarked, “Deepika Padukone is representing india at the bafta awards looking like bomb."

A third user posted, "Deepika Padukone REFUSES to let her face card decline." While a fourth user said, "Deepika Padukone x Saree best combo." A fifth user stated, "Everybody's eyes on her."

One of the social media users said, "Streets sayin the bomb might explode nine months from now." Another user remarked, "I love this simple look of her instead random experiments."

The list of other BAFTA Award presenters who joined Deepika on stage included former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton' fme, 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins. The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India.



