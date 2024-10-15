Bahraich violence update: Security continue to remain tight in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, after violence broke out following the killing of a man during a Goddress Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi locality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points to know 1. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has called for action against those who take laws into their hands. "We live in a peaceful country which has a history of Hindu-Muslim. Those who are trying to disturb our peace, be it political or common man, action must be taken against them," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

2. All shops and other commercial establishments in the areas will remain shut today. Shops and other properties were set on fire by protestors prompting the police to resort to lathicharge and to fire tear gas shells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to meet the kin of the man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in a village here, a local BJP lawmaker said. "The chief minister is likely to meet the victim's family in Lucknow on Tuesday," Singh, MLA from the trouble-hit Mahsi assembly constituency, told PTI

Deceased in the Bahraich violence Ramgopal Mishra's relative, Pramod Kumar says, "This incident happened due to the negligence of police. If we had got protection from the police then this wouldn't have happened...We demand that the culprits should be punished and relevant ex gratia to be given to the wife of Ramgopal Mishra..."

Another relative, Priti said, "I want the culprits to be punished. He (deceased) was hit by 15 bullets. I want the culprits to be hanged till death and their houses should be demolished..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai accused the state government of "harassing" a community.