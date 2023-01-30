Baidu may soon launch its ChatGPT-style bot2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Baidu plans to debut a ChatGPT-style application in March, initially embedding it into its main search services.
Baidu Inc. is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter, potentially China’s most prominent entry in a race touched off by the tech phenomenon.
