Baisakhi 2025: Touching 35+ wishes, quotes, messages, images and GIFs to make this festival special for our loved ones.

May this Baisakhi your day be bright and joyful, like the upcoming year. Happy Baisakhi 2025!Baisakhi 2025: Celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the spring harvest festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, will be observed on Monday, April 14 this year. The enthusiasm and vigour surrounding this festival is an auspicious time especially for the Sikh community with grand celebrations taking place in Punjab. The day marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh.