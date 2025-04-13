Baisakhi 2025: Touching 35+ wishes, quotes, messages, images and GIFs to make this festival special for our loved ones.

Let's pray for it to be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi 2025!

May the divine light of Waheguru fill your life with joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi 2025!

May this Baisakhi your day be bright and joyful, like the upcoming year. Happy Baisakhi 2025!Baisakhi 2025: Celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the spring harvest festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, will be observed on Monday, April 14 this year. The enthusiasm and vigour surrounding this festival is an auspicious time especially for the Sikh community with grand celebrations taking place in Punjab. The day marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh.

Let's have a look at heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages, images and GIFs to make this festival special for our loved ones.

Baisakhi 2025 wishes and messages With love and excitement, let’s celebrate this day of Baisakhi. Let's celebrate the festival of Baisakhi together as a family & make unforgettable memories. Happy Baisakhi 2025! Warmest greetings on Baisakhi for you and your family. May the joy of new harvest find the way to you. Keep yourself in high spirits as we celebrate the auspicious day of Baisakhi 2025. May God bless you with all that you are praying for. Have a great year ahead. Happy Baisakhi 2025! On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let's celebrate the abundance of harvest, the bond of community, and the promise of eternal paradise. Happy Baisakhi 2025! May prosperity and joy walk right in your door today. Happy Baisakhi. May the festival of Baisakhi bring abundant joy and prosperity to all. Happy Baisakhi 2025! May this Baisakhi bring abundant happiness, prosperity, and harmony in your life. Happy Baisakhi 2025! I convey my heartiest wishes to you all on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi 2025! On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let's celebrate the abundance of harvest, the bond of community, and the promise of eternal paradise. Happy Baisakhi 2025! Wishing you the festival of harvest with love and joy. Hope god blesses you with the best Baisakhi 2025! As we embrace the vibrant colours and flavours of this auspicious festival, let's renew our commitment to each other and to the values of hard work, prosperity, and gratitude. Happy Baisakhi 2025! May this Baisakhi fill your life with the colours of love, joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi 2025! Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi 2025! Baisakhi 2025 quotes "Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I have no kingdom, nor subjects, wealth or property. I am a humble mendicant, and survival is difficult for me."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?"- Guru Gobind Singh ji

Happy Baisakhi 2025: My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours. Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2025 GIFs

