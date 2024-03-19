Bakkt Replaces CEO as NYSE Threatens to Delist Crypto Exchange
Bakkt Holdings Inc. named a new chief executive officer and president as the crypto trading and custody platform faces being dropped from the New York Stock Exchange for failing to maintain listing requirements.
(Bloomberg) -- Bakkt Holdings Inc. named a new chief executive officer and president as the crypto trading and custody platform faces being dropped from the New York Stock Exchange for failing to maintain listing requirements.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message