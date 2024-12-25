Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, often referred to as 'Bal Sant' by his followers, recently hit back at his trollers, stating that he had been unable to attend school due to the trolling and cyberbullying he has been experiencing. Abhinav Arora's father Tarun Raj Arora said that people are jealous that their kids are not talking about spirituality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…Where is he wrong? Those people are getting jealous whose own child is not saying Radhe-Radhe or not talking about spirituality. He is going through his regular academics as well," said Tarun Raj Arora, reported PTI.

Abhinav Arora's father added that although people troll his son, the reality is that they still like him, as the ‘Bal Sant’ has not done any 'wrong.' “ The word reel and real is very different. Social media is trolling him, but in ground reality, the people who meet Abhinav, they love him a lot. He goes to several temples for a darshan. He also went to Vrindavan. The forceful hate which is emerging on social media, is far away from reality. The reality is people like him as they did earlier," added the Bal Sant's father. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhinav Arora speaks about skipping school "I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to give exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav said, in an interview with ANI.

Abhinav Arora also spoke about the trolling he had faced earlier this year over an old video in which he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him, has now addressed the issue. He criticized the online harassment, revealing that it had affected his ability to attend school.