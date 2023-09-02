Balasore train crash: CBI files chargesheet, 3 railway officials accused of destroying evidence1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:26 PM IST
In connection with the 2 June Balasore train accident case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on 2 September filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officials for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.