Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes; here's why3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:42 PM IST
- Governor Wayan Koster has also sought the legal ministry’s support to let Bali revoke visas if any foreign tourists are found riding motorbikes, or if they’re found committing other wrongdoings like illegally working or misusing stay permits.
Tourist in Bali often prefer renting motorbikes for travelling to different part of the cities as it is convenient and also a budget option. But now this Indonesian island is now planning to ban foreign tourists from using motorbikes after series of cases has been seen related to people breaking traffic laws.
