Amid the alleged extra-judicial violence in Balochistan province of Pakistan, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement - Paank – said on Saturday the brother of the ex-chairman of the Baloch Student Organisation was murdered by Pakistani security forces.

Shah Jahan Baloch was the brother of Zahid Baloch, who had served as the chairman of the Baloch Student's Organisation (BSO).

Earlier, Paank had reported that Zahid had forcibly disappeared.

Urging the international community to ensure that justice prevails, the Baloch National Movement said on social media platform X, “We strongly condemn the extrajudicial killing of Shah Jahan Baloch, brother of forcibly disappeared BSO ex-chairman Zahid Baloch. The ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances and targeted killings in #Balochistan demands immediate accountability. We urge international community to conduct an independent investigation and ensure justice. Impunity must end.”

Earlier, Paank had reported alarming number of human rights violations in Balochistan throughout February 2025, highlighting a pattern of state repression, enforced disappearances, and extra-judicial killings by Pakistani forces.

The documented cases reflect widespread arbitrary arrests and illegal executions, painting a grim picture of the worsening human rights conditions in the region, it said.

In February, enforced disappearances were recorded across 14 districts of Balochistan, with some cases extending into Punjab and Sindh.

Blast in South Waziristan mosque A bomb blast inside a mosque in South Waziristan during Friday prayers injured Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Abdullah Nadeem and three others, reported the Express Tribune.

The explosion occurred at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque on Azam Warsak Bypass Road, disrupting congregational prayers and causing panic among worshippers.

The attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been placed in the mosque's pulpit. The device detonated at approximately 1:45 pm, injuring multiple people, the Express Tribune report said citing a police officer.