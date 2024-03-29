Cranes arriving to start removing wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Cranes arriving to start removing wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
BALTIMORE (AP) — A crane that can lift 1,000 tons, described as one of the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, appeared near the site of a collapsed highway bridge in Baltimore as crews prepared Friday to begin clearing wreckage that has stymied the search for four workers missing and presumed dead and blocked ships from entering or leaving the city's vital port.