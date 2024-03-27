Baltimore bridge collapse: US Transportation Secy says 'path to normalcy will not be easy…not an ordinary bridge’
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg emphasised that the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed earlier on Tuesday, was not an ordinary bridge and was one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure and added that the path to normalcy will not be easy.
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg emphasised that the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed earlier on Tuesday, was not an ordinary bridge and was one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure and added that the path to normalcy will not be easy.