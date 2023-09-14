Ban on Muslim Dress in Schools Stokes Culture War in France
Noemie Bisserbe ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:34 PM IST
SummaryFrance is expanding the definition of what kinds of clothes are unacceptable under the rules of laïcité, its strict separation of religion and state.
NICE, France—Nawel Moumen, a 13-year-old French Muslim, was taken aside last spring by the dean of her middle school. The robe-like dress she had on was inappropriate, Moumen recalled the dean saying, because he considered it a religious garment. He warned her she would face detention if she wore it again.
