Ban on Muslim Dress in Schools Stokes Culture War in France

Laïcité grew out of the centurieslong battle with the Roman Catholic Church over the influence it once wielded in public life, particularly the public school system. More recently, French secularism has collided with the religious practices of generations of Muslims, many of whom were born in France or in its former North African colonies. Tensions boiled over with the 2020 murder of Samuel Paty, a teacher, who was beheaded after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as part of a class on free speech.

