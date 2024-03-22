‘Banana republic’: a label that every country wants to avoid

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections aimed at ending the current government in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took umbrage. On CNN last Sunday, Netanyahu called Schumer’s comments about elections “totally inappropriate," adding, “That’s something the Israeli public does on its own. We are not a banana republic."

Netanyahu found a receptive ear among Senate Republicans, whom he addressed in a virtual closed-door speech on Wednesday. Sen. Ted Cruz reiterated afterward that Schumer “had the arrogance and audacity to seek to instruct another nation as if it were a vassal state, a banana republic."

The term “banana republic" conjures an image of a small, politically unstable regime with an ever-changing leadership, dependent on a larger power like the U.S. The derogatory expression was first attached to Central American countries, where the trade in bananas and other tropical fruit historically served as the basis for commercial exploitation by U.S. companies.

The word “banana" entered English in the late 16th century, after Portuguese sailors encountered the fruit in West Africa and brought it to the Americas along with its indigenous name. Bananas weren’t widely consumed until the establishment of large Caribbean plantations in the late 19th century. The Boston Fruit Company, founded in 1885 to export bananas and other fruit to the U.S., was succeeded by the United Fruit Company. By buying up land for plantations, American corporations wielded monopolistic control over the banana trade in countries like Honduras and Guatemala, while manipulating local politics to favor their interests in the region.

In 1899, an item in New Orleans’ Daily Picayune described how “Central American fruit ships" had “carried the mails and the goods of New Orleans merchants," though they were “hampered by climatic and governmental conditions in the banana republics." The expression received wider attention through the writings of William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name, O. Henry.

Porter lived in Honduras in the 1890s after fleeing there to avoid embezzlement charges at a bank in Austin, Texas, where he worked as a teller. He returned to the U.S. and served prison time, writing short stories based on his experiences abroad. In “Rouge et Noir," published in 1901 under the name Olivier Henry, he wrote of the banana trade in a fictional Central American country he called “the banana republic of Costaragua." The story was later incorporated into his novel “Cabbages and Kings," set in Anchuria, a “small, maritime banana republic."

Later, “banana republic" was broadened beyond Latin America as a derisive term for any country politically dominated by foreign corporate interests. It was kept alive in popular culture, as in Woody Allen’s 1971 comedy “Bananas," which takes place in yet another fictional banana republic, San Marcos.

But the phrase took on a whole new set of connotations when a San Francisco couple, Mel and Patricia Ziegler, started a clothing store in 1978 called the Banana Republic Travel & Safari Clothing Company. As the Zieglers explained in their 2012 memoir “Wild Company," the name was intended to suggest a “proverbial source of military surplus," with “politically unstable tropical countries" providing “an abundance of disposed uniforms from toppled regimes."

When Banana Republic was acquired by The Gap, it retained its branding but lost its safari theme. Despite the name’s commercialization, “banana republic" continues to evoke a pejorative air for a country unable to manage its own business. And as Netanyahu demonstrated, no nation wants to be known as that.