‘Banana republic’: a label that every country wants to avoid
SummaryA public fight over the U.S.-Israel relationship has highlighted a derogatory term for small countries
When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections aimed at ending the current government in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took umbrage. On CNN last Sunday, Netanyahu called Schumer’s comments about elections “totally inappropriate," adding, “That’s something the Israeli public does on its own. We are not a banana republic."