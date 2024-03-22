‘Banana republic’: a label that every country wants to avoid

The word “banana" entered English in the late 16th century, after Portuguese sailors encountered the fruit in West Africa and brought it to the Americas along with its indigenous name. Bananas weren’t widely consumed until the establishment of large Caribbean plantations in the late 19th century. The Boston Fruit Company, founded in 1885 to export bananas and other fruit to the U.S., was succeeded by the United Fruit Company. By buying up land for plantations, American corporations wielded monopolistic control over the banana trade in countries like Honduras and Guatemala, while manipulating local politics to favor their interests in the region.