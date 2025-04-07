Bengaluru auto drivers gang up on man for using Rapido: ‘Nothing can happen to us, we’re locals’

A Bengaluru commuter shared a troubling experience on social media, alleging harassment and intimidation by a group of auto drivers at a metro station. According to a Reddit post, the situation escalated after the commuter opted to book a Rapido ride instead of taking an auto, leading to open threats and a tense, mob-like confrontation.

According to the post, the moment he exited the metro station and started booking a Rapido, an auto driver aggressively confronted him, demanding that he cancel the booking and take his auto instead.

"Oi, book madbeda! Nane karkond hogtini, baa!" (Don’t book, I’ll take you), the driver allegedly said in a rowdy tone. The commuter ignored the demand and continued booking the ride. However, when the Rapido driver arrived, the situation escalated, with multiple auto drivers yelling in protest. One of them allegedly shouted, "Adeng hogbidtiya! Naanu nodtini!" (You’ll go with him? I’ll see you!), making it clear they were displeased.

Frustrated by the aggression, the commuter admitted to reacting by flipping them off—an action he later regretted. However, this only intensified the situation. The same auto driver allegedly overtook the Rapido bike, blocked their path, and began issuing direct threats. Soon, a group of auto drivers, along with two men on scooters, surrounded them, escalating the hostility with chilling intimidation.

The user claimed that the group threatened physical harm, warning, "We will cut your hand off." They allegedly went on to say, "If we make up our minds, we’ll make your life hell," and even threatened the commuter’s mobility in the city by stating, "You won’t be able to walk in this city." Another disturbing claim was that the group showed little fear of law enforcement, allegedly declaring, "Even if you know the DC, SP, nothing will happen to us. We are locals, we’ll wreck havoc."

Screengrab from the viral post.

Alarmed, the commuter immediately dialed 112 for police assistance, crediting the emergency call for preventing the situation from escalating further. However, when the police arrived, their response took an unexpected turn. Instead of solely addressing the aggression, the officers allegedly reprimanded the commuter for his reaction.

"When the police called back, instead of just controlling the situation, they scolded me for showing my middle finger (which is fair, but also… the heckling?),” the post read.

What troubled the commuter even more was the apparent camaraderie between the police and the auto drivers. According to the post, the officers casually advised the drivers to back off but not before allegedly remarking, "Yerad bitt kalsi." (Hit him and send him away).

A user wrote, “They might be all rowdy, but their brain is smaller than their pea sized.”

Another suggested, “Man, that's a bad situation to be in. Put this on X and tag some of the cops and bigger handles along with TV9 Kanada. Let there be a wider audience to this ongoing situation.”