Bharat bandh on July 9: Will Bengaluru schools, banks and other services be affected?

Bengaluru is expected to face major disruptions on Wednesday, 9 July, as over 25 crore workers across India prepare for a nationwide strike, also known as Bharat Bandh. The Silicon Valley being a key centre for both public and private sectors, is likely to feel the effects across many services.

A group of ten central trade unions and their allied organisations have called for this general strike to protest against what they call the government's “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies”. Sectors such as banking, insurance and postal services in Bengaluru may all be impacted.

Bharat Bandh: What Will Be Closed and What Will Stay Open? Banks and Insurance Services Likely to Be Disrupted Banking operations across the city may be affected as unions like the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) are supporting the strike. Customers could face delays in services like cheque clearance, account-related queries and loan processing.

Insurance workers are also expected to join the bandh, which may affect customer support and policy-related services.

Postal and Government Services Could Slow Down With postal employees joining the strike, residents may experience delays in mail deliveries and other essential services. Government offices will remain open, but staffing shortages may lead to slower work and delays in public dealings.

Public Transport, Coal and Power Sectors Affected While BMTC and KSRTC have not yet said they will stop services, commuters should be prepared for possible delays or cancellations. Workers from the coal and power sectors, including more than 27 lakh electricity workers, will also take part in the strike. Full power outages are unlikely, but small disruptions could happen.

Schools and Colleges Expected to Stay Open The Karnataka government has not announced a holiday for schools and colleges. Educational institutions in Bengaluru are expected to remain open, but attendance could be lower depending on transport issues and safety concerns.

Private Sector Taking Precautions Many IT companies, start-ups and corporate offices in Bengaluru are closely watching the situation. Some may allow employees to work from home if transport or safety issues arise. Delivery and logistics services, especially those run through apps, may also be delayed if protests block key areas of the city.

Why is there a Bharat Bandh tomorrow? In its statement, the forum of unions has alleged that the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years and continues to take decisions in contravention to the interest of labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

