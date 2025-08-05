Bengaluru Bus Strike LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt issues advisory amid KSRTC strike; here’s what protesters want

Bengaluru Bus Strike August 5 Live updates: Daily life came to a standstill across Karnataka on Tuesday as employees from all four state-run road transport corporations began an indefinite strike, causing major inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Government buses in cities and towns, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi, were largely off the roads, leaving daily passengers stranded. The strike was called by the employees’ unions of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the protest a day earlier.
In Bengaluru and Mangaluru, people were seen struggling to find alternative transport to reach their destinations. Reports suggested that private bus operators and cab aggregators took advantage of the situation by hiking fares. Autorickshaw drivers in the capital city were also accused of charging excessively.
A few buses were seen operating in rural areas, where some staff members chose not to join the strike. To manage the crisis, the transport corporations reportedly deployed trainee drivers, according to a PTI report.
Major cities such as Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Belagavi witnessed heavy rush during early hours, but with public transport unavailable, passengers were forced to look for other means of travel.
Security has been stepped up across Karnataka as transport workers from all four state-run road transport corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC — launched a statewide strike starting today.
The strike, called to press for a range of long-pending demands including wage revision, improved working conditions, and job regularisation, has disrupted public transportation in several districts. Major bus stations in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Kalaburagi wore a deserted look, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded.
People across Karnataka faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as transport workers from all four state-run road transport corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — launched a statewide strike. The strike, called to press for various demands including wage revision and payment of arrears, led to widespread disruption of bus services.
The employees' union of Karnataka’s state-run transport corporations has announced an indefinite strike starting today, following failed talks with the government on Monday. The employees' unions remained firm on their demands for payment of 38 months' arrears and the implementation of a salary hike effective from January 1, 2024. Read more