Bengaluru dry days alert: Liquor ban on Independence Day and Janmashtami – check full list for August here

Bengaluru is set to witness two consecutive dry days next week, with a liquor ban on August 15 for Independence Day and again on August 16 for Janmashtami. The restrictions will remain in force for a full 24 hours on both days and will apply to all bars, pubs, restaurants, wine stores, and liquor shops across the city.

Why Has the Liquor Ban Been Imposed? Officials said the decision aims to maintain law and order during public gatherings and festive events. Residents have been advised to plan their purchases ahead of time, as no exemptions will be granted.

Is Independence Day a Nationwide Dry Day? Reportedly, Independence Day on August 15 is a compulsory dry day across the country. In Karnataka, Janmashtami on August 16 is also traditionally observed as a dry day, though it is not a nationwide rule. An official confirmation for Janmashtami is expected soon, but past practice suggests restrictions will be enforced.

What About Ganesh Chaturthi – Will It Be a Dry Day? Later in the month, Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 is also likely to be a dry day in Bengaluru. The festival, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, will continue for ten days, bringing cultural programmes, processions, and community gatherings to several neighbourhoods. It will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on 6 September, a day marked by grand idol immersion ceremonies in designated water bodies. This day typically draws massive crowds, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha amid music, dance, and vibrant processions.

Will Additional Restrictions Be Imposed During Visarjan? Although only the first day of the festival is officially a dry day, the Excise Department may impose additional restrictions during the immersion period. A temporary ban around visarjan could be implemented to maintain law and order, manage traffic, and ensure safety during the high footfall at immersion points.