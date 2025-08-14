Bengaluru gets new food delivery app, expected to offer meals up to 15% cheaper than Swiggy & Zomato

Rapido, the popular bike taxi and ride-hailing platform, has stepped into the food delivery business with the launch of its new app, Ownly. The service has been rolled out in three Bengaluru neighbourhoods — Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout — and aims to compete directly with Swiggy and Zomato.

What sets Ownly apart is its zero-commission model. Unlike other delivery platforms that charge restaurants commissions of up to 30 per cent, Rapido will not take a cut from restaurant earnings. Instead, it will levy a fixed delivery fee per order, allowing customers to enjoy food at prices up to 15 per cent lower than rival apps, as per a report by NDTV.

Under terms agreed with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), restaurants will cover delivery charges for orders within a four-kilometre radius. As per Business Standard, orders worth ₹100 or less will have a delivery cost of ₹10 for restaurants, with customers paying ₹20. For orders between ₹100 and ₹400, the delivery charge will be ₹25 plus GST. Orders above ₹400 will have a delivery fee of ₹50.

Rapido has been testing Ownly with its employees for several weeks ahead of the public launch. Deliveries will be handled by the company’s existing fleet of two-wheelers.