Bengaluru gets new food delivery app, expected to offer meals up to 15% cheaper than Swiggy & Zomato

Rapido, the popular bike taxi and ride-hailing platform, has stepped into the food delivery business with the launch of its new app, Ownly. The service has been rolled out in three Bengaluru neighbourhoods — Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout — and aims to compete directly with Swiggy and Zomato.
What sets Ownly apart is its zero-commission model. Unlike other delivery platforms that charge restaurants commissions of up to 30 per cent, Rapido will not take a cut from restaurant earnings. Instead, it will levy a fixed delivery fee per order, allowing customers to enjoy food at prices up to 15 per cent lower than rival apps, as per a report by NDTV.
Under terms agreed with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), restaurants will cover delivery charges for orders within a four-kilometre radius. As per Business Standard, orders worth ₹100 or less will have a delivery cost of ₹10 for restaurants, with customers paying ₹20. For orders between ₹100 and ₹400, the delivery charge will be ₹25 plus GST. Orders above ₹400 will have a delivery fee of ₹50.
Rapido has been testing Ownly with its employees for several weeks ahead of the public launch. Deliveries will be handled by the company’s existing fleet of two-wheelers.
Founded in 2015, Rapido started as a bike taxi aggregator before adding auto rickshaws, parcel services, and cab rides in 2023. The launch of Ownly marks its biggest push yet into the highly competitive food delivery market.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Track live updates on Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing here on Livemint.