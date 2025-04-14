Bengaluru commuters boil over 10-minute metro gaps at peak-hour: ‘Unacceptable mismanagement’

Commuters in Bengaluru were left frustrated on Monday morning as Namma Metro trains operated at 10-minute intervals during peak hours, leading to severe overcrowding and chaos at major stations across the city. Multiple videos from Majestic, Magadi Road, and other key stations surfaced on social media, capturing packed platforms and commuters struggling to squeeze into already overcrowded trains. The abrupt reduction in train frequency triggered widespread anger, particularly among daily office commuters.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan called out the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the disruption. “Unacceptable mismanagement at Majestic Metro Station this morning. Reducing train frequency to 10 minutes during peak hours, assuming everyone has a holiday, created absolute chaos,” he posted on X. “BMRCL must plan better in such cases and restore normal frequency immediately.”

How did social media react?

Commuters across Bengaluru took to social media to express their frustration after being caught in Monday morning’s metro chaos. “30+ minutes at Majestic! It is outrageous. And a huge fare hike recently for this pathetic service!” one user wrote. Another complained, “I was there even after 10 minutes, but the train that arrived was already full. No room to get in.”

Numerous users criticized BMRCL’s planning and crowd management, warning that such poor handling of peak-hour rush could potentially lead to dangerous stampede-like situations.

“BMRCL thinks everyone has a holiday... Majestic will have a stampede one of these days and only BMRCL will be to blame. No queue, no rules—free for all today,” one post read.