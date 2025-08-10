Bengaluru metro timings and other key facts as PM Modi to launch Namma Yellow Line today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro today, marking a major step forward for Bengaluru’s public transport. The 19.15 km line runs from RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east, with 16 elevated stations, and has cost about ₹5,057 crore to build.

The launch is set to boost connectivity to key areas such as Electronic City, Silk Board, and BTM Layout, easing travel to major tech and industrial hubs. It is also expected to ease heavy traffic at well-known choke points, particularly the Silk Board junction.

Commercial services are due to begin on Monday. At first, three driverless trains will operate every 25 minutes, with the frequency likely to improve to 20 minutes as more trains join the fleet later this month.

The metro will run daily from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM and could serve up to 800,000 passengers each day.

Fares will remain affordable, with one-way tickets ranging from ₹10 to ₹90, in line with the usual Bengaluru Metro pricing.

Key stations on the line include: Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) – interchange with Green Line

Jayadeva Hospital – future interchange with Pink Line and possibly tallest station

Electronic City – tech hub connectivity

Bommasandra – eastern terminus and industrial link

Here’s the complete list of stations: RV Road

Ragigudda

Jayadeva Hospital

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

HSR Layout

Oxford College

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singasandra

Hosa Road

Electronic City-I

Konappana Agrahara

Huskur Road

Hebbagodi

Bommasandra

Routes to Avoid in Bengaluru Tomorrow Motorists are advised to steer clear of Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), the stretch from Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, the Silk Board to Hosur route via the Electronic City Elevated Flyover, Hosur Road, and the section from Hosur to Bengaluru city.