Bengaluru’s new auto app with ‘no commissions’ gets praise from Tejasvi Surya: ‘Pay only…’

Bengaluru BJP South MP Tejasvi Surya has heaped big praise on the Nagara app, which was relaunched in June with the aim of reviving the old culture of metered auto rides in Karnataka’s capital. With rising complaints about high auto fares on other ride-hailing apps, Surya said the app ensures transparency, where passengers “pay only the meter fare with no hidden costs and no commission.”

Taking to X, he wrote: “Remember the good old days when Bengaluru autos ran by the meter? @NagaraAuto is bringing that back. With their app, you can hail an auto that charges only the meter fare, with no hidden costs and no commission. The fare on the meter is what you pay directly to the driver.”

What is the Nagara Auto app? The Nagara Metred Auto app, developed jointly with Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility, offers affordable and transparent auto rides for Bengaluru residents. Unlike other ride-hailing platforms, the app ensures that passengers pay exactly the amount shown on the meter.

How can the service be booked? The service can be booked through WhatsApp, the dedicated website (www.nagara.app and the Nagara app on the Google Play Store, which was first launched as a beta version in June.

Each auto registered on the platform is fitted with a distinct roof marker that lights up at night, making it easier for passengers to spot and identify them.

The initiative, led by youngsters Niru Aradhyan and Shivanna, aims to solve one of Bengaluru’s biggest challenges—first and last-mile connectivity, especially for metro users. This comes at a time when many residents have raised concerns about steep commute fares, both on and off aggregator apps. Since its launch last year, more than 1,500 auto drivers have joined Nagara Auto, and the promoters plan to expand to other parts of the city. With its focus on fair pricing and a better commuter experience, the platform is positioning itself as a reliable alternative in Bengaluru’s changing mobility landscape.