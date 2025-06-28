‘Black magic’ horror in Bengaluru: Woman slits pet dog’s throat, hides body at home

A woman hailing from West Bengal has allegedly killed one of her pet Labradors as a "sacrifice" by strangling him and kept its decomposing body in her Bengaluru apartment for several days, in what is believed to be a case of occult or ritualistic practices. The accused, Triparna Paik, slit the throat of one of her three Labrador dogs and then wrapped the body in cloth inside her apartment in Mahadevapura, NDTV reported.

The foul smell from the decomposed canine brought the scene to the attention of neighbours, who then alerted the Bengaluru civic body (BBMP).

When officials arrived at the scene, Paik resisted their entry and even threatened to commit suicide, prompting them to call the police.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the decomposed remains of one dog and two others suffering from severe neglect.

Triparna, who earlier had four Labradors, had reportedly lost one of them four months ago. The apartment was decorated with pictures of deities and puja items, leading authorities to believe that a "tantric" or black magic ritual may have been performed, NDTV reported.

The post-mortem report revealed that the dog had died around four days earlier. Officials said the flat’s sealed condition and lack of ventilation led to a strong, unbearable stench, raising health concerns among neighbouring residents.