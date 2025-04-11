Burqa-clad woman, male friend harassed, filmed in Bengaluru: ‘Have any shame?’

A couple in Bengaluru was allegedly harassed and assaulted by five men outside a park. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred while the couple was sitting on a scooter facing each other near the park, NDTV reported.

The video of the incident shows the man, dressed in an orange t-shirt, and the woman, wearing a burqa, engaged in a heated exchange with a group of men. One of the men was seen recording a video of the woman. The accused initially questioned the woman about whether her family was aware of her whereabouts. They then confronted the man about being with a woman of a different faith and proceeded to abuse the couple.

In the video, the aggrieved group of men can be seen threatening, and asking the woman if she “had any shame” sitting with a man, wearing a burqa.



“The couple was sitting on a scooter when five people questioned them. The girl was wearing a burqa. We have received a complaint from the woman based on which we have registered a case....We are continuing our investigation,” Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police was quoted as saying by NDTV.

While the police stated that the incident was not violent, another video captures the accused surrounding the man and striking him with what appeared to be a wooden log.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the five accused—which included a juvenile. “They mainly asked the woman why she was sitting there. We will find out more during investigation,” the DCP said.



