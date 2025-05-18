New Season, old story - In Bengaluru, people wade through knee-deep water - Videos

There was no change in the script, no welcome break from the past, and no lessons learned from previous mistakes, as the relief from a harsh summer was offset by a complete lack of civic preparedness. Pre-monsoon showers swept through Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, and incessant rainfall over the past four days led to severe waterlogging across the city, crippling traffic movement and forcing people to wade through knee-deep water.



Visuals shared by a news agency showed commuters forced to navigate through knee-deep water amid heavy congestion. Residents of the southern state also took to social media to express their frustration and questioned the preparedness of civic agencies ahead of the monsoon

One user on X posted, “Ten minutes of rain and Hennur Main Road is crippled for 12 hours. Our officials and elected representatives are utterly useless.”

In another post highlighting the Panathur stretch on the Outer Ring Road, a user commented, “Even a drizzle turns this area into an ocean. And yet, massive real estate projects are coming up around here. Welcome to Ocean Park, Panathur!”





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and 22 other districts across Karnataka, in effect until May 22, due to the potential for moderate to heavy thundershowers.

Bengaluru 7-Day Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Continue for Next Few Days From May 18 to May 20, the city will see partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers each day. The minimum temperature is likely to remain steady at around 22°C, while the maximum temperature may go up to 33°C.

However, from May 21 onwards, the rain is expected to ease. The weather on May 21 and 22 will be partly cloudy, but no rain has been predicted so far.