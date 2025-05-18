New Season, old story - In Bengaluru, people wade through knee-deep water - Videos

When Will Monsoon Hit Karnataka?

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka by the end of May, earlier than the usual onset in early June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Parts of the state are also likely to receive above-average rainfall this season. Speaking with TOI, IMD officials stated that the monsoon is set to reach Kerala by May 27, with a margin of error of 3–4 days. "Normally, it takes four days for the monsoon to travel from Kerala to Karnataka. Hopefully, Karnataka will welcome the monsoon by May-end," said C S Patil, meteorologist at IMD Bengaluru.