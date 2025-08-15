Bengaluru to ban plastic in state-run temples from August 15 — what devotees must know

In a significant move towards an eco-friendly environment, Karnataka's Religious Endowment (Muzrai) Department has strictly prohibited the use of plastic from today. The ban covers every form of plastic within the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department, which oversees more than 34,000 temples across Karnataka including capital Bengaluru.

The decision, announced by Revenue and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, will impose strict penalties and even criminal charges on anyone found violating the rule. Officials have also been instructed to maintain clean, plastic-free surroundings inside temple complexes. Enforcement teams will monitor compliance once the rule comes into effect.

Sharing the update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the minister confirmed that arrangements are already in place to implement the ban effectively.

‘Alcohol Ban’



Meanwhile, Bengaluru will have a two-day alcohol ban this week, with dry days on Thursday, August 15, for Independence Day, and Friday, August 16, for Krishna Janmashtami. Liquor sale and service will be prohibited for 24 hours on each day.



Authorities have announced the alcohol ban as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the national and religious celebrations. With large public gatherings expected across the city, officials are tightening control to prevent any untoward incidents.

The restrictions will apply to all liquor outlets — including bars, pubs, restaurants, clubs, and retail liquor stores — without exception.