Bengaluru rain: Will the wet spell continue after Thursday’s heavy showers? Check IMD forecast

Following heavy showers on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Friday. The city is forecast to experience a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on September 12. The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 27°C, while the minimum will be about 20°C.

What Does the Weekly Forecast Suggest? According to the IMD, Bengaluru will see partly cloudy conditions with occasional rain or thundershowers through much of the week. Temperatures are likely to remain steady, with highs between 27°C and 28°C and lows around 20°C.

Humidity is expected to stay high at 65% to 85% in the early part of the week before easing slightly towards the weekend.

When Is More Rainfall Expected? Light showers are likely until Sunday, while more widespread rainfall is forecast to begin from Monday. Despite this, the IMD has not issued any weather warnings for the city beyond Friday’s yellow alert.

How Much Rain Has the City Already Received? In the 24 hours up to 5:30 am on Thursday, Bengaluru recorded 52.8 mm of rain. In comparison, Tamaka in neighbouring Kolar district saw a heavier downpour of 102 mm.