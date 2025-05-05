Bengaluru weather forecast: IMD predicts rain, thundershowers till this day

Bengaluru is expected to continue experiencing rain showers with the possibility of thundershowers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 21–22°C and a maximum of 34°C over the weekend. Light showers were observed in parts of the city over the weekend, and similar weather is forecast to continue until Tuesday.



How Long Will the Wet Spell Last? The wet spell is likely to continue until May 6. After that, partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the Silicon Valley of India. Towards the end of the week, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.



RCB vs CSK IPL match today: Chinnaswamy stadium pitch report, Bengaluru weather report and more



Weekly Forecast by IMD

Bengaluru is set to experience a mix of warm temperatures and occasional rain over the coming week, according to the latest forecast. Daytime highs will remain steady around 33°C, while night-time temperatures are expected to stay between 20°C and 21°C.

On 4 and 5 May, the city will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. These brief showers could offer some relief from the daytime heat.

By 6 May, the likelihood of rain or thundershowers increases, particularly during the evening or night hours. Commuters and those attending outdoor events should plan accordingly to avoid potential disruptions.

Between 7 and 9 May, the weather is expected to stabilise, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing. No major warnings or alerts are currently in place, indicating relatively calm and dry weather during this period.



IMD Warns of Heatwaves, Uneven Rainfall Distribution in May

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a cautionary forecast for May, predicting above-normal temperatures and a likely increase in heatwave events across several parts of the country.



IMD issues thunderstorm warning across 8 states. Check forecast for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and other cities