Deluge In Bengaluru, BMTC bus ‘flooded,’ heavy rain forecast for 2 days

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, will continue to witness rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for the state. Warnings have been issued for severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds, until May16. Bengaluru, along with other regions of the southern state, is set to experience this adverse weather pattern.

On Tuesday evening, heavy rain paralysed the Electronic City following the downpour, as waterlogging choked key roads including Whitefield, Brookfields, and Mahadevapura, resulting in massive traffic jams.

A social media user shared a ‘horrifying’ scene from the ‘global tech capital’ of India, where severe waterlogging near Manyata Tech Park caused rainwater to enter a moving BMTC bus, leaving passengers ‘soaked and frightened’.



"Due to severe waterlogging near Manyata Tech Park, rainwater entered a moving

@BMTC_BENGALURU bus, leaving passengers soaked and frightened. This horrifying scene wasn’t from a remote village or an underdeveloped area — it happened right in the heart of Bengaluru, the so-called “global tech capital” of India.

This incident is more than just a result of poor drainage. It’s a loud and clear reminder of the hollow promises made under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign — a brand built more on flashy slogans and PR stunts than on real civic improvements. While lakhs are spent on branding exercises, surveys, and vision documents, the reality on the ground is terrifying: flooded roads, drowning buses, powerless commuters, and complete mismanagement.

Is this the "world-class infrastructure" we were promised? If

@BMTC_BENGALURU buses can’t stay dry, what hope is there for the rest of the city?

The BBMP’s incompetence and the government’s obsession with superficial branding have left the city vulnerable. ‘Brand Bengaluru’ is fast becoming a joke — a brand that looks good on a brochure but collapses in 30 minutes of rain," a social media user wrote.

Others also shared images of knee-deep water and severe waterlogging on roads, particularly in areas like KR Puram.

“Heavy rain and flooding of underpasses from Nagawara towards KR Puram. Would advise people to avoid this route as there is knee-deep waterlogging. Please stay indoors if possible. #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains,” a user posted.

“A mere hour of rain in a central location in North Bangalore – a city that boasts of being a tech hub without any drainage infrastructure,” another user remarked.