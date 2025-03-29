Bangkok earthquake: Moments after tremors, medics deliver baby on streets | Watch

As the ground shook beneath them as a massive earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar rattled Bangkok, unfazed doctors of a hospital in the city delivered a baby on the streets, earning praises from across the world.

A video circulating on social media shows doctors surrounding a pregnant woman on a stretcher. Moments later, doctors are seen holding a crying newborn, seemingly just delivered from the mother’s womb.

The video also shows dozens of patients on wheelchairs and stretchers waiting on the Bangkok streets after evacuating from the hospital after the earthquake.

Doctors deliver baby on street after earthquake: Watch video

Doctors and patients of both King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and BNH Hospital were evacuated when the tremors hit the city.

According to the reports, the mother of the baby was in the middle of a surgery when the massive earthquake hit Bangkok, forcing the doctors to take the surgery to the streets.

“While closing the abdominal wall, an earthquake occurred. The surgical team decided to stabilize the patient and evacuate them to a safer location,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiramrit, a surgeon at the Police General Hospital, was quoted as saying by Thai Enquirer.

“Upon reassessment, it was determined that the patient required immediate abdominal closure to prevent the risk of intestinal herniation and potential exposure of bowel loops to external air. Given the urgency, the surgical team proceeded with the final closure of the abdominal wall in a sterile environment outside the operating room, completing the procedure within 10 minutes,” he was quoted as saying.