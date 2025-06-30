Bangladesh: 21-year-old minority woman raped, protests erupt at Dhaka University

The alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman from a minority community in central Bangladesh’s Cumilla district has sparked widespread anger across the country after a disturbing video of the assault went viral on social media.

Arrests Made in Bangladesh Following Viral Video Police have arrested five persons in connection with the incident, including the main suspect, Fazor Ali, a local politician affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), newswire PTI reported. Cumilla district’s police chief, Nazir Ahmed Khan, confirmed that Fazor Ali was apprehended in a predawn raid in Dhaka’s Sayedabad area. Four others were arrested for sharing the victim’s image and identity online.

Dhaka University Protests Demand Justice The brutal rape of the Bangladeshi woman has triggered protests. Students at Dhaka University held marches condemning the assault, while residents of Jagannath Hall, a dormitory dedicated to minority students, organised processions demanding justice for the survivor.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of the BNP, called for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, emphasising the need for swift and decisive action.

Bangladesh High Court Orders Removal of Assault Video In response to the viral video, a High Court in Bangladesh issued a directive demanding the immediate removal of the footage from social media platforms. The two-judge bench also instructed authorities to ensure the survivor’s safety and provide her with necessary medical treatment.

Bangladesh Minority Woman Brutally Raped Reports indicate the survivor was visiting her paternal home in Muradnagar sub-district when the accused allegedly forced his way into the residence late at night.

Following the assault, local residents reportedly apprehended and severely beat Fazor Ali, who then fled after being taken to the hospital instead of being handed over to the police.

Some reports cited social media users as suggesting that Bangladesh police action was delayed until public outrage surged after the video was circulated.

Political Fallout in Bangladesh Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed, son and advisor to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed outrage over the incident on social media. He blamed the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for a rise in mob violence, terrorism and sexual assaults in the past 11 months.