Water allocation disputes between India and Bangladesh date back to the construction of the Farakka Barrage over the Ganga River.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 Aug 2024, 05:56 PM IST
In the wake of the massive destruction caused by flooding in Bangladesh's border areas, Mohammad Nahid Islam, an adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, accused New Delhi of “non-cooperation” and blamed it for opening the sluice gates of Tripura dam “without any prior warning.”

Amid such a backdrop, India's tussle with Bangladesh could further intensify with the planned construction of the Tipaimukh dam on the common Barak River. India's eastern neighbour has been heavily opposed to the dam for several reasons, with protest marches launched at various times to stop its construction. 

Water allocation disputes between Bangladesh and India date back to 1975, when India constructed the Farakka Barrage over the River Ganga in the districts of Malda and Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Also Read | Dhaka accuses India of ’anti-Bangladesh policy’ due to floods, New Delhi reacts

Tensions between the two countries arose when Bangladesh insisted that the Ganga River be recognised as an international river, requiring the regulation of its flow under a mutual agreement. The issue was finally resolved after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League came to power, leading to the finalisation of a new Ganga Water Treaty in 1996.

A more recent source of dispute between the neighbours is the construction of the Tipaimukh dam in Manipur. 

Tipaimukh Dam: Why Bangladesh opposes it?

  1. India has proposed to build the Tipaimukh dam over the Barak river, which is a major transboundary river between India and Bangladesh. The Barak river flows through Assam and, upon entering Bangladesh, bifurcates into two rivers, Surma and Kushiara.
  2. According to an analysis by Bangladesh's The Daily Star newspaper, the Tipaimukh dam will reduce the flow of water into the rivers Surma and Kushiara during the dry seasons of autumn, winter and summer.

Also Read | India’s Gumti river dam water release not responsible for Bangladesh flood: MEA

3. The dry seasons are concerning for Bangladesh, as Boro paddy (a dry crop variety) cultivation is the main economic activity for the country in the Haor basin.

4. Haor basin, in the Sylhet division of Bangladesh, is a Ramsar site that contributes majorly to the cultivation of the dry paddy variety.

Also Read | Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus meets distressed Hindus at Dhaka temple

5. Thus, during the Boro paddy cultivation season, the dam has to be shut for an extended period. According to a report by a Delhi-based think tank, ORF, such an action would impact the river's ecosystem, ultimately harming the growing of crops in Bangladesh. 

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:56 PM IST
