‘Bangladesh interim govt head Muhammad Yunus is secular, will ensure no rift between communities,’ says Sharad Pawar

Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus is ‘secular’ and will ensure that there is ‘no rift between communities’ in the country, Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar told PTI.

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
File image of NCP faction chief Sharad Pawar.
File image of NCP faction chief Sharad Pawar.(PTI)

Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus is "secular" and "will ensure there is no rift among different communities", NCP faction chief and Maharashtra political leader Sharad Pawar told news agency PTI on August 12.

Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Four migrants attempt to enter India, Assam CM claims

‘Attacks on Hindus noted with grave concern’

On Sunday (August 11), the newly established interim government of Bangladesh said that it is addressing the issue of violence directed at Hindus and other religious minorities in the country after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern. We will immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks,” the interim cabinet said in its first official statement since its appointment on August 8 (Thursday).

The statement came from the self-styled “council of advisors” of the interim government that aims to steer democratic reforms and “urgent priorities” in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, the report added.

Also Read | Bangladesh violence: How ouster of Sheikh Hasina to affect ties with India?

Attacks on Hindus, Minorities in Bangladesh

Hindus, who represent the largest minority group in the predominantly Muslim country, have been a strong support base for Hasina's Awami League Party, the AFP reported.

Since Hasina's unexpected resignation and departure abroad on Monday, which ended her 15-year autocratic rule, there have been multiple reports of assaults on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses.

After the fallout of the Hasina government, at least two Hindu organizations in Bangladesh and members of minority community have faced at least 205 attacks across 52 districts, The Hindu reported.

Also Read | Attacks on Hindus noted with ‘grave concern’, says Bangladesh govt

According to a Reuters report, Hindus, who represent about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population.

Earlier, on August 9 (Friday), the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad presented the data on such attacks Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had just been sworn in as the head of the interim government, according to The Daily Star newspaper.

“We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country,” Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
HomeNews‘Bangladesh interim govt head Muhammad Yunus is secular, will ensure no rift between communities,’ says Sharad Pawar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,253.75
    01:23 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -35 (-0.82%)

    GAIL India

    232.95
    01:25 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    5.65 (2.49%)

    Adani Power

    682.10
    01:25 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -13 (-1.87%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    331.00
    01:25 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    567.30
    01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    49.15 (9.49%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    650.65
    01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    51.85 (8.66%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,614.15
    01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    111.05 (7.39%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    981.55
    01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    66.85 (7.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue