Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus is ‘secular’ and will ensure that there is ‘no rift between communities’ in the country, Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar told PTI.

'Attacks on Hindus noted with grave concern' On Sunday (August 11), the newly established interim government of Bangladesh said that it is addressing the issue of violence directed at Hindus and other religious minorities in the country after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern. We will immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks," the interim cabinet said in its first official statement since its appointment on August 8 (Thursday).

The statement came from the self-styled "council of advisors" of the interim government that aims to steer democratic reforms and "urgent priorities" in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, the report added.

Attacks on Hindus, Minorities in Bangladesh Hindus, who represent the largest minority group in the predominantly Muslim country, have been a strong support base for Hasina's Awami League Party, the AFP reported.

Since Hasina's unexpected resignation and departure abroad on Monday, which ended her 15-year autocratic rule, there have been multiple reports of assaults on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses.

After the fallout of the Hasina government, at least two Hindu organizations in Bangladesh and members of minority community have faced at least 205 attacks across 52 districts, The Hindu reported.

According to a Reuters report, Hindus, who represent about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population.

Earlier, on August 9 (Friday), the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad presented the data on such attacks Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had just been sworn in as the head of the interim government, according to The Daily Star newspaper.

“We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said.

