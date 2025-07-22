Bangladesh Jet Crash: Why China’s F-7 Fighter Jets are under scrutiny after tragedy that killed 27?

Bangladesh Fighter Jet Crash: A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) combat jet crashed into a bustling school in Dhaka on Monday, leaving at least 27 dead — including the pilot — and injuring over 170 others, in a chilling reminder of the risks posed by ageing military hardware. The horrific crash, now deemed one of Bangladesh’s worst aerial disasters in recent history, has once again placed the spotlight firmly on China-made fighter jets, particularly the controversial Chengdu F-7 series.

A Solo Flight Turns Fatal: The Dhaka Plane Crash On Monday afternoon, an F-7 BGI fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed directly onto the campus of Milestone School & College in Dhaka's Uttara locality — a packed educational institution in the midst of regular classes.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, was on his first solo fighter mission when the aircraft went down at 1:06 pm local time, just moments after take-off. Though he was rushed to hospital, Towkir Islam Sagar succumbed to his injuries.

The Bangladesh military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that the ill-fated jet had suffered a “technical malfunction” mid-flight.

“The pilot made every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas, but failed,” the ISPR stated, adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported a deafening explosion, as flames and debris engulfed parts of the school complex.

The F-7 BGI: Ageing Chinese Workhorse of Bangladesh's Air Force The F-7 BGI, a modernised version of China's Chengdu F-7, traces its lineage back to the Soviet-era MiG-21. Despite being deemed obsolete by international standards, the F-7 remains a core component of Bangladesh’s air fleet — largely due to its affordability and reliability for pilot training and light combat missions.

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and several other nations have continued to deploy the J-7 (F-7 in export markets) as an interceptor aircraft, even though its production ceased in 2013. The final batch of these jets was supplied to Bangladesh that same year.

Checkered Past: The Crash-Prone History of the Chengdu J-7/F-7 The Chengdu J-7 — or F-7 — carries a grim history of malfunctions, engine failures, and fatal crashes across various air forces, according to media reports.

In June 2025, a Myanmar Air Force J-7 crashed in Pale township under mysterious circumstances, possibly due to a technical fault or being shot down.

In 2022, a J-7 plummeted into a residential block in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, China, though the pilot successfully ejected before impact.

Such incidents have fuelled concerns about the Chinese aircraft's safety and operational reliability worldwide.

Bangladesh Air Force’s Grim Crash Record According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the Bangladesh Air Force has recorded 27 crashes involving fighter jets and trainer aircraft since 1992 — a troubling statistic that underscores persistent safety concerns.

Are Chinese Aircraft Behind Bangladesh’s Air Crashes? Military records reveal that of 11 aircraft crashes over the past two decades in Bangladesh, seven involved Chinese-made planes, three were Russian-made, and one originated from the Czech Republic.

Also Read | NTSB slams media reports on AI-171 crash investigation

“Chinese aircraft are one of the main reasons behind these repeated crashes, yet the Air Force continues to use them due to various constraints,” a former Bangladesh Air Force officer told Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity.

The ill-fated F-7 BGI was among a fleet of approximately 40 such aircraft in Bangladesh’s inventory — all sourced from China.