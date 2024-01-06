Bangladesh national elections: Sheikh Hasina, other political contenders' approach towards India — Why it matters?
Bangladesh Elections 2024: India and Bangladesh share 4,096-km long border and an “excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties…” Here's a deep dive into Indo-Bangladesh relationship and why national elections in Bangladesh matters to India.
India is closely watching the general elections in neighbouring Bangladesh, as a lot seems to be at stake for the country. India has already established a strong partnership with Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Hasina is the current Bangladesh Prime Minister who is seeking a straight fourth term in the general elections on Sunday, January 7.