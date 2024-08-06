Bangladesh protest: Air India said it will operate its scheduled flight from Delhi to Dhaka on Tuesday evening, while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7.

Most Indian airlines will resume their operations to and from Dhaka on Wednesday, a day after cancelling flights to Bangladesh amid violent protests and Sheikh Hasina's ouster as the prime minister. Air India will operate its scheduled flight from Delhi to Dhaka on Tuesday evening, while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7.

Air India informed that it is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers. In a post on X on Tuesday, Air India wrote, "Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on 6 August 2024.

"In addition, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so," Air India said.

Air India added, "The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please connect with our Contact Centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999 or visit our website https://airindia.com."

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka. As per normal schedule, the Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka.

Meanwhile Vistara will be operating services as per schedule from Wednesday, an official told news agency PTI. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International airport was closed for operations till 11.30pm on Monday. However, airport security was cleared on Tuesday morning, thus flight operations could resume on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported.