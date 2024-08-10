Bangladesh news: Hundreds surround Supreme Court, give 1 hour to Chief Justice to resign or…

  • Bangladesh news: Hundreds of student protesters have surrounded the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and others

Updated10 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Days after former Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina was ousted, leading to her escape from Bangladesh, hundreds of student protesters have now gheraoed the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of all judges, including the Chief Justice. The protesters have reportedly given one hour to the Supreme Court judges to resign.

According to the reports, the Chief Justice may have escaped from the building as the situation escalated as hundreds marched and surrounded the Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.

