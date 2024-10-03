Bangladesh news: Interim govt recalls envoys of 5 countries, including India. Here is why

  • The interim government of Bangladesh has announced the recall of envoys from five nations, including the High Commissioner to India.

Livemint
Updated3 Oct 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Bangladesh news: Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh (Image: Reuters)
Bangladesh news: Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh (Image: Reuters)

Bangladesh’s interim government has issued orders to recall envoys of five countries to Dhaka, including the High Commissioner to India, as part of a significant reshuffle, bdnews24.com reported.

According to the report, the following mission leaders have been called back to Dhaka: Mustafizur Rahman, the high commissioner to India; Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the permanent representative to the United Nations; M Allama Siddiqui, the high commissioner to Australia; Mahbub Hassan Saleh, the Ambassador to Belgium; and Rezina Ahmed, the Ambassador to Portugal.

Also Read | India secures record 18th straight home series win against Bangladesh

The directives from Bangladesh's foreign ministry to recall diplomats might have come due to discontent or dissatisfaction within the country’s foreign service as they were not were not political appointees, people said on condition of anonymity said as reported by Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, according to bdnews24.com, the ministry has ordered the diplomats to return "without delay" on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India-Bangladesh relations have been on a rocky edge ever since Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. A month ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. The minority groups in Bangladesh alleged Hindus were attacked immediately after the political changes, but the interim government says those were not religious but political in nature. An interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Recently, Foreign Affairs Advisor, Mohammed Touhid Hossain said that Both Bangladesh and India must have "good working relations" with each other. India and Bangladesh share more than 4,000 km of common land borders and there are also maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal that the two countries share with each other. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBangladesh news: Interim govt recalls envoys of 5 countries, including India. Here is why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.000.00
      Chennai
      76,921.000.00
      Delhi
      77,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.