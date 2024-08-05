Around 100 people were killed and several were injured in violent clashes in Bangladesh demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

A Hindu councillor was among the 100 people killed in the violent clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, August 4. According to reports, homes and temples belonging to Hindus, including ISKCON and Kali temples, were targeted. This forced devotees to look for shelter.

Haradhan Roy of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor of Ward 4 in Rangpur city in Bangladesh, according to reports.

Around 100 people were killed and several injured in violent clashes that took place in Bangladesh between protestors demanding PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the supporters of the Sheikh Hasina government. This forced authorities to cut off internet connectivity and impose a nationwide curfew indefinitely. The clashes broke out when protesters demanding the government's resignation faced opposition from supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

The government has announced a three-day closure of all establishments, including banks, on account of these clashes. The government imposed a curfew from 6 pm on August 4. Essential services such as hospitals, water, gas, and electricity will be available.

Protests and violence in Bangladesh began last month after student groups demanded the scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs. This escalated to a protest to oust Sheikh Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in the elections.

The death toll was the highest on August 4, and that included at least 13 policemen. This was the highest number for a single day from any protests in Bangladesh's recent history, surpassing the 67 deaths reported on July 19, according to a report by Reuters.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violence. At least 300 people had died since the violence began last month, AFP reported on Monday.

With the ongoing clashes in Bangladesh, India has advised the citizens to refrain from travelling to Bangladesh until further notice, according to ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cautioned the citizens currently living in Bangladesh to be extremely vigilant and limit their movements.